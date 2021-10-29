News

EXCLUSIVE! Krish Chauhan ROPED in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2

Ahilyabai's Khanderao aka Krish Chauhan to play an interesting role in Balika Vadhu 2.

29 Oct 2021 05:15 PM
MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Now, the exclusive news is that Krish Chauhan has been roped in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2, he will be seen in a pivotal role. Details about his character are yet to be disclosed. 

Krish was last seen in Sony Tv's Punyashlok Ahilyabai as the young Khanderao. His character was indeed a massive hit and most adored by the viewers. It will be interesting to see what kind of a character will Krish be portraying in the show. 

