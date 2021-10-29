EXCLUSIVE! Krish Chauhan ROPED in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! "They are exactly like our real parents while performing onscreen," Jigar and Anandi aka Vansh Sayani and Shreya Patel share some interesting stories from the sets of Colors' Balika Vadhu 2

Now, the exclusive news is that Krish Chauhan has been roped in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2, he will be seen in a pivotal role. Details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Krish was last seen in Sony Tv's Punyashlok Ahilyabai as the young Khanderao. His character was indeed a massive hit and most adored by the viewers. It will be interesting to see what kind of a character will Krish be portraying in the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! From Kanjak Puja to playing Garba all night, Balika Vadhu 2's Premji and Sejal aka Sunny Pancholi-Shiju Kataria share the fondest memories of Navratri

For more interesting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com