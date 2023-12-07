EXCLUSIVE! Krutika Desai opens up on her role in Shemaroo Umang's Gauna EK Pratha, opens up on challenges she faced while portraying Gehna's role and much more

MUMBAI: Krutika Desai is currently seen playing the lead role in Shemaroo Umang's show Gauna - Ek Pratha.

The actress is paired opposite Rohit Purohit in the drama series.

Fans are definitely looking forward to this fresh new jodi of the small screens.

Krutika is seen playing the role of Gehna in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Krutika who spoke about her role in the show and much more.

Talking about her character, Krutika said, ''She is caring, sensitive, notorious and very sweet. She lost her mother in her childhood. Her father has raised her alone. The saddest part of her life is that her father is murdered on the day of her Gauna. She only has Gaurav to rely on from now on and he is the ray of hope for her. Gehna is not aware where Gaurav is and she starts her journey to find him with the hope that she will spend her life with.''

She added, ''My character Gehna is not shown as a typical person who is vulnerable and weak. People should not judge her by her face. She is very smart. She takes a stand for herself. Gehna won't hesitate to fight for herself.''

Lastly, talking about the accent, she said, ''It is quite challenging. I have been brought up in the city and we use a different language over here. The Hindi here is very different. The language here is very pure. Every word is very different. I had attended many workshops for the same.''

