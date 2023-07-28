Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Viraaj Kapoor roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa

Anupama is one of the number-one shows on television and it has the highest TRP ratings. Now As per sources, Viraaj Kapoor has been roped in for the show where he would be having a pivotal role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 16:50
VIRAAJ KAPOOR

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

It’s the number one show on television and that’s because the script of the show is so interesting that it keeps the audience hooked on to it.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

One of the biggest USPs of the show is the supporting cast who does such a fantastic job to enhance the performances of the rest of the actors.

These days, the show's track focuses on how Malti Devi wants to take revenge on Anupama as she betrayed her and didn’t go to the USA and she returned back and how she is targeting her children for it.

As per sources, Viraaj Kapoor has been roped in for the show where he would be having a pivotal role.

He would be essaying the role of Ankush’s son who he has cheated on Barkha.

Viraaj Kapoor is a well-known actor on television he is best known for his roles in serials like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala etc.

Well, we have seen how Barkha is hurt and irritated whenever she hears about Ankush’s son but as we saw in the track he is been planning to get him in the Kapadia mansion and give the rights of her son to him.

Whereas Barkha has already warned him to not bring his son as she wouldn’t want to keep any connection with him.

It will be interesting to see what twists and turns would Viraaj’s character bring in the show.

