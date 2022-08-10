Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Actor Gagan Anand all set to enter Sandiip Sikcand’s Lag Jaa Gale on Zee TV!

Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier - Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) - and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta),
MUMBAI:Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films will showcase the story of an unlikely couple - Shiv and Ishani - who are brought together by unusual circumstances stemming from their family dynamics.

Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier - Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) - and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta), who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Lag Ja Gale: Ishaani lands in trouble; Shiv comes to the rescue

The show has been getting a lot of rave reviews, and fans are loving the chemistry between the two leads.

As per sources, Actor Gagan Anand is all set to enter the show ‘Lag Jaa Gale’.

Gagan Anand is a very prominent actor who started his journey from mid-town Karnal, Haryana and came to Mumbai to explore bigger avenues in life. He always knew acting was his calling and storytelling his karmic role.

He has worked in TV shows like 'Ek Veer ki Ardaas Veera', 'Kumkum Bhagya' and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' among several others.

He quit the television world to take up roles on OTT in the pre covid phase. He donned roles in several clutter-breaking OTT shows like 'Bicchoo Ka Khel', 'Fixxer' on Zee5, and Alt Balaji.

He also took up responsibilities in the direction department by assisting storytellers for shows like Baarish seasons 1 & 2.

Gagan is now all set to come back to his first love, television, in Sandiip Sikcand’s show 'Lag Jaa Gale" on Zee TV, also starring Namik Paul & Tanisha Mehta.

Here he plays the role of Bhuppi Mama from Germany, who has come to India with an agenda. The show is helmed by the creative genius Sandiip Sikcand and produced by Sol Production.

Are you excited to see Gagan Anand back on television? Tell us in the comments below!

