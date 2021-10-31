Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Actress Kiran Bhargava to replace Madhavi Gogate in Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television. And keeping the promise to serve the same here we are with another information.

Television serial Sindoor ki Keemat no doubt is one of the most loved shows. And now we have some exclusive information with regards to the show Actress Kiran Bhargava is now all set to be the part of this show.

Yes you're heard right Actress Kiran Bhargava is all set to replace Madhavi Gogate in the television serial Sindoor Ki Keemat.

Actress Kiran Bhargava will be the new dadi of the show. No doubt it is always a treat to watch Actress Kiran Bhargava in her different projects and we look forward to see the actress in this television serial Sindoor ki Keemat.

