Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh talks about the fight between YouTubers vs actors and reveals her thoughts on Elvish Yadav winning the show

Naina Singh is one of the most loved personalities of television and was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 14.
Naina Singh

MUMBAI: Naina Singh is a well known personality on television and she rose to fame with her stint in MTV Splitsvilla.

She then was a part of the television show KumKum Bhagya, where she became a household name.

She took part in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 14, where she entered the show as a wild card entry, but then was eliminated at an earlier stage. Today, she has a massive fan following.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about the concept of Youtubers VS actors and did she believe that Elvish deserved to win the show.

Who do you think deserved to win Bigg Boss Season 2, Elvish or Abhishek Malhan?

When Bigg Boss plays, only Bigg Boss wins. But, something different happened for the first time, where a wild card entry won the show and I'm happy that the streak broke. I don't know anything as I didn't watch the show, but I wish both of them good luck for the projects ahead.

What do you have to say about the Actors Vs YouTubers ?

I feel there is nothing like vs someone. Everyone comes with their identity. For example, Shehnaaz came to the show, surrounded with so many known faces. But, she overshadowed everyone and today, she has reached heights. The one who plays the game well will get the love of the audience.

Well, Naina Singh too was a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Season 14 and the audience liked her game.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

