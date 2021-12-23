EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha aka Abhi and Pragya refer to each other as 'COOL' persons; here's why

MUMBAI:Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia have become household names for their roles Abhi and Pragya in Zee TV's long-running show .

Both are brilliant actors and they have proved their mettle in acting with their stellar performances.

We have seen how Abhi and Pragya's lives have witnessed several ups and downs and yet they have managed to come together and deal with it.

Sriti and Shabir make for a perfect pair and their chemistry still has the same spark which it had when the show had kickstarted.

Well, viewers simply love to see Sriti and Shabir on-screen and fans agot a major surprise as the duo collaborated once again for an audio show Darmiyaan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sriti and Shabir who spoke about their upcoming show and also revealed some exciting things about each other.

What was your first impression about each other and has it changed over the years?

Sriti: I always thought that he is very cool and he is still the same for me.

Shabir: I think Sriti is very cool. Not just cool, I feel, she is well-informed. She also keeps growing on. And now, she has entered my genre which is adventure and sports. It's great fun to be working with Sriti. Not just working, we chill together and it's super fun because she is a super chiller.

What kind of genres would you like to explore in future projects?

Sriti: I would love to play something like Ridhaan (upcoming audio show Darmiyaan).

Shbair: Then I'll play Sakshi.

Sriti and Shabir are once again remaining up for an audio show titled Darmiyaan.

The duo gave some interesting insights about it.

What made you choose Darmiyaan?

Shabir: I chose this project because Sriti was doing it (Laughs).

Sriti: Darmiyaan chose us.

What is the story behind Darmiyaan?

Sriti: It is the first audio show that Balaji Telefilms is doing with Audible. The story is very interesting from the previous work that I have done. I was fortunate to have that belief in me that I would be able to do this. I had never done anything like this before. That's how Darmiyaan happened. I am so glad that it happened as it was such a learning experience. It was a lot of fun to do.

Audible launched Darmiyaan on 15th October as part of free tier.

