Exclusive! Kunal Madhiwalla to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Kunal Madhiwalla has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa. We have also got some exclusive details about his character in the show.

Kunal will be portraying the role of Lucky in the film. He will be seen as Anupamaa's son, Paritosh's business associate. His character will set up business residential and commercial property management company with Paritosh.

It will be interesting to see what twists and turns Lucky's character will get in the storyline.

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts from the past few years. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhashu Pandey in the lead roles. With a lot of twists and turns, it has keep the audiences hooked to the TV screens and the TRPs of the show are the proof. It is clearly one of the most loved shows on television right now.

