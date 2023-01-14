Exclusive! Rutuja sawant roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next on Star Plus

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Rutuja Sawant has been roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next on Star Plus.

Not much is known about her role but she would be playing the pivotal one in the serial.

This is Rutuja’s second collaboration with the producer. She was previously seen in Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali.

Rutuja Sawant is known for her roles in Ek Villain Returns, S5 and Choti Sarrdaarni.

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.

Well, the show is in the pre–production stage and we soon promise to bring you updates from the serial.

