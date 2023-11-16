Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur has a manifestation for THIS role, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI : Abhishek Kapur is an Indian actor who is known for his role in the popular Zee TV serial Kundali Bhagya as Sameer Luthra. Othr than Hindi, he has also been a part of French movie ‘Un Plus Une’ which is a rom-com.

Originally the actor had a plan of being a cricketer and also played U-19. He was also seen in an OTT series Kashmakash alongside Anjum Fakih.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Abhishek Kapur where opened up about his take on social media hatred and appreciation, what according to him makes a show work or fail and much more.

What’s your take on social media regarding the hatred and appreciation that’s there on every platform?

To this, Abhishek Kapur said that it’s life and everything has it’s ups and downs. He added that since his character was a positive character he never got any negative comments and the audience always reacted positively especially when it was me and Anjum in a scene, the audience loved the behind-the-scenes. He also added that even thogu he never had to face negative comments he has seen such negative comments on pages for other actors but it depends on the actor how he takes it and that if it was on him, he would just ignore it and that it’s part and parcel of the job.

If not an actor, what would you be?

To this, Abhishek Kapur said that he has played cricket earlier for Delhi cricket team and it’s his dream role to act as a cricketer. Talking more about his cricket career the actor said that he has played for 7 years representing Delhi and that he would’ve been involved in sports for sure.

If you were to play a character other than Sameer Luthra, which one would it be?

To this, Abhishek Kapur said that the casting of the show is such that the characters that the actors have got are very correct, no character is out of place and that all of them look and perform well, be it Dheeraj, Shakti, Shraddha, Anjum or anyone. He added that as Dheeraj’s role was shown as a cricketer, he is manifesting it that in some show or some webseries, movie he gets to play a sportsman, especially a cricketer but in Kundali Bhagya all the characters were perfect.

With so many shows continuing for years and so many shows leaving even after having ‘unique concept’, what do you think works?

To this, Abhishek Kapur said that he is not a producer or a channel person but it’s a luck-based thing because as a producer and a writer you do your best to show something to the audience but still there are shows which have been running for years and so it’s a luck factor working. He also added that he genuinely doesn’t know the answer to this question and that if people knew the answer it would very easy for all the shows to run and so there is no formula to it.

This was our conversation with Abhishek Kapur. Tell us what you think about it in the comment section below.

