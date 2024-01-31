Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat shares a bts from his show and it will leave you emotional, check it out

Paras has been winning hearts with his performance in Kundali Bhagya where he essays the role of Rajveer Luthra. The actor has a massive fan base and loves to share little anecdotes from his life along with workout posts and BTS from his projects.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 14:03
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.  The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination. 

Also Read-Explosive! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat reveals a senior actor spoke against him; details inside

Paras has been winning hearts with his performance in Kundali Bhagya where he essays the role of Rajveer Luthra. The actor has a massive fan base and loves to share little anecdotes from his life along with workout posts and BTS from his projects. 

Paras has now shared an intense BTS from the show. He looks emotional and is seen having a break down. He captioned the video, “It was a stormy night” check out the video here;

As per the current track of the show, Preeta goes to the bank to deposit Rajveer cheque, just then Kavya and Karan too visit the same bank. Things however take a turn for the worse when some robbers storm into the bank. Preeta and Kavya unfortunately get stuck. Thus, Karan could exit the Manager’s cabin to save Kavya, Nidhi too comes to the bank. Nidhi will be shocked seeing Kavya and Preeta together. Thus, she will now use this opportunity to throw Preeta out of her life. Now, Preeta’s life will be at risk when Nidhi plans her attack amidst the robbers.

What do you think will happen next on the show? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Samar Ishq Aaj Kal Meri Durga Uorfi Javed Mariam Khan Reporting Live TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 14:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Anjum Fakih
Hilarious! Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih has a 'moye moye' moment with Sharaddha Arya, check what the latter did
Moushumi Chatterjee
Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee will be gracing the special episode dedicated to late musician Hemant Kumar
GULZAR KHAN
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan has been roped in for Nazara TV’s new show titled “Dahej Dasi”
Angad and Sahiba
Exclusive! Angad and Sahiba to get MARRIED AGAIN amid Veer – Keerat’s wedding in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann
Sriti Jha and Usha Nadkarni
From reel to real: Sriti Jha and Usha Nadkarni's dynamic duo shines both on and off the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye set!
Twinkle Vasisht
Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht's bachelorette just got better, look who joined her