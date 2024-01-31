Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat shares a bts from his show and it will leave you emotional, check it out

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.

Paras has been winning hearts with his performance in Kundali Bhagya where he essays the role of Rajveer Luthra. The actor has a massive fan base and loves to share little anecdotes from his life along with workout posts and BTS from his projects.

Paras has now shared an intense BTS from the show. He looks emotional and is seen having a break down. He captioned the video, “It was a stormy night” check out the video here;

As per the current track of the show, Preeta goes to the bank to deposit Rajveer cheque, just then Kavya and Karan too visit the same bank. Things however take a turn for the worse when some robbers storm into the bank. Preeta and Kavya unfortunately get stuck. Thus, Karan could exit the Manager’s cabin to save Kavya, Nidhi too comes to the bank. Nidhi will be shocked seeing Kavya and Preeta together. Thus, she will now use this opportunity to throw Preeta out of her life. Now, Preeta’s life will be at risk when Nidhi plans her attack amidst the robbers.

