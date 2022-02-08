Explosive! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat reveals a senior actor spoke against him; details inside

Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping plot has kept the audience hooked to their television screens. Paras Kalnawat played the role of Rupali Ganguly’s son Samar in the show.

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping plot has kept the audience hooked to their television screens. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly as the titular lead. The show is among the top rated shows on television at present. Paras Kalnawat played the role of Rupali’s son Samar in the show.

Paras has dropped major hints about how not all was well on the sets of Anupamaa before he was ousted from the show for joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on a 'rival channel'. The actor has said that a senior actor spoke against him and he was shown in bad light.

The actor did not reveal the details but called the time a “dark and shady” phase and said that he isolated himself after the incident and preferred writing shayaris in a corner.

Hinting at the incident, the actor told ETimes in an interview, “My scenes were cut. I was put in a bad light; people started falsely gossiping about me that I had threatened them and spoken certain things about them. As I said, I had not done that. And if a senior is going to talk against you, the makers are going to believe the senior only.”

Further, he shared, “It was very dark and shady. Let those things remain buried. I recall that once I was called by the production team that I should keep quiet about it. I was strictly told that I will never divulge it. Then I was asked if I had any proof and when I showed it to them, they made me delete those proofs. They said I should forget what wrong had been done to me. I let bygones be bygones, because I wanted to keep the show-politics away from me. I started isolating myself and in between the shots, I sat down in a corner to write shayris. Whatever happened here with me hasn't happened ever with me anywhere.”

 
On the work front, Paras would be participating in Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's upcoming season.

 
CREDIT:  HINDUSTAN TIMES

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 14:09

