EXCLUSIVE! Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti WRAPS up shoot; Neha Marda to not be a part of the last episode?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti has kept its audience entertained through its interesting storyline revolving around the innocent world of two adorable kids (Rishi and Roli), who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents and complete their ‘happy family.’ Together, they have vowed to be the glue that will fill the cracks that have developed between their parents - Shubra (Neha Marda) and Kuldeep (Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi).

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti finally wrapped their shoot last night. After an intriguing and loving journey onscreen, the show is soon to bid adieu. A source close to the show exclusively revealed that the lead actress Neha Marda was not present for the last day of the shoot and left for Patna stating a personal emergency.

Neha's absence on this important day indeed raised questions amongst the team but there isn't any answer to it yet. This also raises the major question that will fans see the actress on-screen as Shubra for the last time in the concluding episode or miss out on the opportunity? Fans have poured love on all the characters in the show. For Neha, it had been in abundance.

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti became one of the shows that were short-lived. The show lasted for barely 10-11 months. Although the storyline was riveting, it couldn't last any longer. We are surely going to miss the show and the whole cast. Do you think they should come back with yet another show?

