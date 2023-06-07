Exclusive! Lakshmi Mehta roped in for Dhaval Gada’s new show for Dangal 2!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Tanishq Seth to play the lead in Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

TellyChakkar is back with another update from the world of television.

As per sources, Producer Dhaval Gada known for his major contributions to TV and film with movies like Kahani and shows like Udaan Sapnon Ki, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane and more is going to be coming up with a new show for Dangal 2, tentatively titled, Purnima.

We bring you an exclusive update that actress Lakshmi Mehta has been roped in for the show.

Lakshmi has been a part of shows like Bhagyalakshmi, Story 9 Months Ki, Woh Toh Hai Albela, and more.

Are you excited about this new show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Scam 1992’s Kapil Punjabi roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV