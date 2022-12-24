Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation 

MUMBAI : Just a few hours ago, the television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passing away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room. He essays the role of (Alibaba).

The reason why the actress took such a drastic step is still unknown.

Tunisha was the lead of the serial and she has a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan. Sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor's makeup room.

As per sources, Sheezan has been detained by the Mumbai police for interrogation, where he will be questioned on her suicide and the bond that he shared with her.

Well, since the incident happened in the actor's makeup room, he will be interrogated at the main level.

The police will soon release a statement on the same.

