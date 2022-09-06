EXCLUSIVE! 'Laughter is the biggest wealth in the world', Shekhar Suman on taking up India's Laughter Champion, his favourite type of Comedy and more

Observational comedy, when someone comes up with their own take and perception towards everything that is happening around us is indeed exceptional.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 00:46
EXCLUSIVE! 'Laughter is the biggest wealth in the world', Shekhar Suman on taking up India's Laughter Champion, his favourite type of Comedy and more

MUMBAI: Sony Tv is all set to launch India's Laughter Champion under the banner of Banijay. Well, the major USP of the show is that the comedians are from different states and cities of the country to add a variety of flavours to comedy on stage.

In an exclusive conversation with Shekhar Suman, we asked him about his reason to agree to the show, check out what he had to reveal:

What is the reason behind choosing India's Laughter Champion?

Happiness, Laughter that is the big enough reason for me to agree. Laughter is the biggest wealth in the world; when they approached me for the show as the country needs joy and laughter, I agreed saying with all the smiles. 

Which is your favourite type of comedy?

Observational comedy, when someone comes up with their own take and perception towards everything that is happening around us is indeed exceptional. That take and perception is really very fine

How challenging is it to present comedy with limitations on television? 

There are so many things to speak about, even if there are some things that are under limitations, there are still a lot of things that are yet to be spoken. It is all about the way it is emoted and presented to the audience. It isn't challenging. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 00:46

