Exclusive! Laxmi Ghar Aayi fame actor Sudhir Shukla bags Colors TV's Naagin 6

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

We have an exclusive update on Colors TV's Naagin 6 which is breaking all the records on TRP.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Rishabh gets attacked by deadly snakes, will he die soon?

Well, we have exclusive information that Laxmi Ghar Aayi fame actor Sudhir Shukla is all set to enter Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal's show.

His entry would bring in a lot changes in the lives of all. He would portray the role of Rakshak naag and he would look like white colour naag.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! The Team of Ek Villain Returns to grace on the sets?

In the future episodes, we will see that Team Ek Villain Returns will grace the sets.

And also we see in future storyline that, Rishabh and Pratha would be going to a village wherein the demolition of the monument is planned but Rishabh stops it because he feels some souls’ spirits are around him and thus he stops to demolish it and this wins Pratha’s heart. Also, on the other hand, a bunch of snakes will attack Rishabh but he will be saved. Later on, an unknown body will be identified which people will suspect that it may be his body.

How excited are you about this new entry in the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

