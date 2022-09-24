EXCLUSIVE! Leena Jumani on playing a negative character in Appnapan: I was a bit more confident to play a negative role once again as I got lots of appreciation for Tanu's role in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI : Leena Jumani who is a well-known TV actress has recently entered Sony TV's show Appnapan.

The actress is portraying the negative role of Sonali in the show who is Nikhil's past love interest.

Well, this is not the first time when Leena is seen in a negative role.

Leena is known for her performance in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya where she played Tanu's role and won several hearts with her performance.

The actress' entry as Sonali has spiced up the drama and there is more to it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Leena who opened up on her role, her experience with the star cast and much more.

What was your first reaction when you were offered Sonali's role?

The viewers appreciated my character Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya. This time, I was a bit more confident to play a negative role once again. I found Sonali's character quite different from Tanu's. So, I decided to do this role. I got a gist of the story of the show and my character and I loved it. I was quite excited to be a part of this show.

How has been your experience with the star cast so far?

My experience has been great. I was made extremely comfortable ever since the first day of my shoot. I did not feel like a newbie on the set. I felt great shooting with them.

You are playing the negative role on-screen for one more time. What kind of response have you got on social media for this role?

I got a lot of negative reactions from the fans when I did Kumkum Bhagya on social media. But I haven't gotten any negative response from the fans for Sonali's character as my character is still developing in the show. Right now, they are appreciating me for my appearance in the show. I feel that their reactions will soon come once my character completely develops.

