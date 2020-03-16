Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey to be part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

Poonam will soon be seen In Bigg Boss OTT season two if she accepts the offer and she would be an interesting contestant for the show.
MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and they had to play the game and during elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year what would be the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot and the makers of the show have begun to reach out to celebrities for the show and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

As per sources it seems that the makers of the show have approached a Lock Upp contestant to be a part of the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress.

Poonam is one name whose name has popped up in the many seasons of the show and she had once said that she would do the show if the makers put the cameras in the bathroom but for obvious reasons that couldn’t be possible.

Post her Lock Upp journey Poonam has had a massive fan following and now the makers would want her on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Poonam will be a very interesting contestant of the show.

