EXCLUSIVE! #MaAn bring Choti Anu home; Pakhi drops the major bomb of wanting to marry Adhik in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Barkha thinks Anupama has complained about her to Anuj but doesn’t say much given the key to the business is in her hand. While Anupama tries to balance things with this new family, she gets a sniff of their real intentions.

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, in the show, Vanraj sternly warns his kids that he doesn’t want them interacting with the Kapadias. But their wish to visit their mother at her new house now irks him. Furthermore, Pakhi’s crush on Adhik intensifies and she keeps stalking him often. Meanwhile, the bond between Sara and Anupama grows this troubles Barkha, she doesn't want the Shah kids visiting so much, as she is worried that the business will end up in their hands eventually. Barkha grows jealous of Anupama-Anuj’s love and dynamics as this is lacking between her and Ankush. She constantly tries to run Anupama down subtly. Anupama gives it back, noticing her vulnerability, and also feels bad for her.

Now the breaking news is that Anuj and Anupamaa bring Choti Anu home, the family members are not ready to understand their reason to really adopt a child at this age. On the other hand, Pakhi drops a bomb by revealing that she wants to marry Adhik. Both the families and Anupamaa are taken aback listening to Pakhi's demand, is Adhik ready to marry? 

