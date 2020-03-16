VIEWERS SPEAK: Netizens highlight the inconsistent writing and lack of logic in the current track of Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

The current track of Anupamaa has been focusing on Anu's post-marriage life and all the issues that Vanraj and the Shahs are going through with Kavya seeking a divorce. Vanraj takes the decision of taking care of the family and informs everyone that they shouldn't trouble Anupama anymore as she has just begun a married life and makes it clear to the Shah family that this family belongs to him and too no one else on the other hand Baa would once again taunt Anupama and would tell her that she shouldn't worry about this family and should take care of her new family.

Netizens took to Twitter to reveal how they find inconsistency in the writing of the episodes and there have been some illogical scenes that really did not need any space in the episode but were integrated, check out what the say:

The chemistry between these 2 is the only thing that is making the show bearable. The inconsistent writing and lack of logical flow in the scenes is the main issue. Redirect our frustration on the main issue - STORY. RG & GK are phenomenal actors! Period

In the upcoming episode, Samar will refuse to forgive Vanraj as he cannot forget what all he did to his mother over the years. Kinjal makes him understand that whatever he did wrong with Anupama now he is repenting and is suffering and if he forgives him it will help him to heal. Samar refuses to bend down to Vanraj and tells Kinjal that he will take time to forget the things that he did with Anupama. Well, it will be interesting to see if Samar will ever forgive Vanraj or not.

