EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh aka Sandy of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opens up on her starstruck moment with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shares about her celebrity crush and much more

MUMBAI: Maanya Singh who is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is impressing everyone with her fine acting chops.

The actress plays the role of Sandhya Sood aka Sandy in the popular drama series.

Sandy is the youngest of the Sood sisters and her character is loved by the viewers.

We have seen how the leap has brought a lot of twists and turns in the story.

The leap has brought several changes in each and every character and also the storyline has changed a lot.

While actors often talk about their ongoing projects, we got in touch with Maanya for a fun round where she spoke about all her firsts.

ALSO READ:Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out



- First phone

I was doing Hitler Didi and used to love to play games. I did not have a phone as I was too young. My father got me a phone from a Carbon company which was a proper smartphone.

- First International trip

Haven't gone abroad anywhere yet. I have explored a lot of places in India and want to explore more here first. I love exploring mythological places. But I'll be going on my first international trip soon around my birthday.

- First solo trip

My first solo trip was to Mumbai. I came here alone for two months. I haven't gone alone anywhere else.

- First dish which you cooked

A few years ago, my mom met with an accident. My nani had come to stay with us and she taught me how to make chapattis. I learnt that and it was the first time I cooked.

- First fan encounter

This happened during Hitler Didi days. I was heading home from the airport. There was a family who was travelling from Gujarat and they recognized me. They took my autograph and they also clicked a picture with me.

- First paycheck

It was again what I got from Hitler Didi.

- First car

I don't have my personal car. There is one car in my family which is Wagon R's new model.

- First-ever shot on-camera

It was my first day from Hitler Didi. I had to cry for my first scene. I took 8 to 9 retakes to do that.

- First-ever celebrity crush

My constant or favourite crush has always been Hrithik Roshan. I admire him a lot and I am really fond of him.

or a starstruck moment

My first starstruck moment was when I met Amitabh Bachchan sir. After I bagged Hitler Didi, I also got a chance to work with him for a Maggie advertisement. Unfortunately, I got late for my shoot with him and the makers had to take someone else. But then they made me meet Amitabh Bachchan sir and it was a very memorable and sweet meeting. I had taken my portfolio pictures with me. He signed on to that and also gave me blessings.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OH NO! Kinjal vouches to never forgive Toshu and decides to keep their child away from him