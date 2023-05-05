EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma opens up about her love story with beau Mimoh Chakraborty, shares how he took her by surprise by proposing her all of a sudden

The actress is married to Mimoh Chakraborty in real life. Mimoh is legendary superstar Mithun's son.
Madalsa

MUMBAI :  Madalsa Sharma is currently seen as Kavya in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa.

The actress is playing the role of Kavya Shah in the show. 

Madalsa, who started off as a positive character, eventually turned negative. 

But currently, Madalsa's character has changed big time and she is once again seen in a positive avatar. 

Kavya is seen supporting Anupamaa and giving Vanraj a hard time.

While Madalsa's married life has been quite turbulent in the show, she is having a blissful marriage in real life. 

The actress is married to Mimoh Chakraborty in real life. Mimoh is legendary superstar Mithun's son. 

Madalsa often shares lovey-dovey pictures with her hubby dearest, leaving fans in awe. 

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Madalsa opened up on her love story with Mimoh. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Aww! Choti Anu asks Anuj to convey her love to Anupama

The actress started off by saying, "We will complete 5 years in this year. We know each other since many years. Our families also knew each other for a long time as we were family friends. We met after a long time and it was just a casual meeting. Mimoh intended to propose to me. A few seconds into the meeting and he proposed to me for marriage. He did not wait even for minute and directly asked me. This is how things worked out. I was surprised, of course, but I knew him since a long time. Things just fell into place. I feel when it's meant to be, it's meant to be". 

She added, "I did not say yes immediately. We both took time to get to know each other. But that was our courtship period. Post that, we got engaged, and then married. Everything happened within a blink of an eye."

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anuj and Anupama decide to come face to face

 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma
