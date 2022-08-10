Exclusive! Maera Mishra doesn’t want fans to watch the show seriously, here’s why

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and the characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively. Rishi and Lakshmi go through a lot of hardships together.

Other than the leads Rohit and Aishwarya, even Maera Mishra is praised a lot for playing the character of Malishka. Fans are crazy about her looks and talent and it is very rare for audience to sympathize even with a grey shade which actually happens in the case of Malishka.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Malishka where we asked her about the show completing 500 episodes and much more.

How do you feel about the show completing 500 episodes?

The show just completed 500 episodes. I want to thank the audience for giving so much love to the show and making us number 1. I really hope that we go from 500 to 5000 episodes so soon that we don’t even realize it.

Recently we saw a promo where you wanted to kiss Rishi but it didn’t go that way.

If Malishka’s dreams will be fulfilled, how will Bhagya Lakshmi move forward? There won’t be anything else remaining, no fun and games. So nothing will ever happen to Lakshmi and Malishka will never get caught. This is the rule of our show or any other show. Malishka will always keep trying that she gets Rishi because she loves him so much. And yes, Malishka didn’’t get the kiss and Lakshmi did.

Since people watch the show with seriousness and you play a negative role, was there ever a time when you had a negative fan moment?

This happens a lot on social media. People watch it with such seriousness that they think Rishi, Lakshmi and Malishka are real life characters. However, that not the case and we are just acting. Once I went to Shirdi and there was a woman who was calling me very nicely and behaving very sweetly. Later she held my hand and asked me –Why don’t you quit troubling Lakshmi and leave Rishi alone. I told her that I am not doing anything, I’m being told to do so. So yes, people watch it very seriously. They shouldn’t watch it so seriously, I mean they should keep it normal and fun.

This was our conversation with Maera Mishra from Bhagya Lakshmi. Tell us your opinion about it in the comment section.

