Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s friend Shaan Shashank Mishra reveals what happened on 24th December before the incident reveals “ Tunisha shot a reel with Sheezan before she ended her life and everyone was having fun on the sets of the show"

MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the 24th Of December by hanging herself in Sheezan’s makeup room and was then rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Post, that his mother had filed a case against her co–star Sheezan where she blamed him for the incident and said that he should be punished.

She also kept a press conference where she did mention the things that happened to her daughter and how Sheezan and his family were responsible for it, she also blamed them for taking Tunisha away from her.

Yesterday, Sheezan’s family had kept a press conference where they came out and cleared all the accusations against them with proof and told her how mental health was the reason for Tunisha to end her life.

The latest development is that Sheezan’s lawyer has applied for bail and is bail hearing will be heard on the 7th of January 2023.

Sheezan's close friend Shaan Shashank Mishra has come out and spoken to the media where he said that all the allegations against Sheezan and his family are baseless.

He said that Sheezan never took drugs and that if he was cheating on Tunisha he would have confessed to it.

Since last year June the two have been shooting for the show and if he was doing something wrong, then she would have come to know long time back only.

On the 24th and 25th of December, I was with him in the hospital and in the police station.

I asked him what had happened on that day he told me everything was fine and everyone was having fun on the sets of the show and Tunisha also recorded a reel with him before she took this step and it was just like any regular day.

He also said that the two didn’t have any fight that day and everything was fine.

Well, at the end I can only say that the allegation put against Shezan and his family are all baseless and the investigation is on and the truth shall come out.

The case is still under investigation, and in the upcoming days, more new revelations will be coming out of the case.

