Exclusive: Maera Mishra likely to get married next year?

Maera, in an interview earlier, mentioned how she was attracted to Rajul's simplicity and the way he gives her attention and takes care of her.
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Maera Mishra is currently dating Delhi based doctor Rajul Singh Yadav. She is in the happiest space right now and is having a gala time in her personal life.

Maera met Rajul first at a wedding and later at a friends’ birthday party. She was in a steady relationship with Adhyayan Suman and after a split with him; she was in depression for a long time and had asked her parents to find a suitor for her. But soon she met Rajul and knew that the two were meant to be with each other. 

Earlier, in an interview Maera mentioned how she was attracted to Rajul’s simplicity and the way he gives her attention and takes care of her. She also mentioned that Rajul knows her deepest secrets and they do not bother about each other’s past.

While there are many actors who have tied the knot recently, it seems like next year is going to be lucky for Maera and Rajul!  According to rumour mills, the two will be seen tying the knot next year!

Maera and Rajul are very serious about each other and if all things fall in place, they might get hitched soon.

We wish Maera and Rajul hearty congratulations and a blessed future together!

Show your love for Maera and Rajul in the comments section below! 

