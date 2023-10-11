Exclusive! Mahabharat’s Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in for Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan!

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 19:34
ramayan

MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas. He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, and many more.

Sony Entertainment Television has exciting news for its audience with the announcement of a forthcoming mythological show, titled Srimad Ramayan, produced by Swastik Productions. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Swastik Productions' next for Dangal TV is titled ‘Tera Didaar Hua’?

The production house recently put out a teaser trailer for the show, which looked incredible, and very surely became very popular with the fans. 

As per reports, Niketan Dheer, Arav Chowdhary, and Shilpa Agnihotri have all been finalized to play pivotal roles in the show. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update about the show.

As per sources, Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa has been roped in for the show. He will be seen playing the role of Hanuman in the show.

Nirbhay is a well-known actor who has been a part of TV shows like Mahabharat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Tenali Rama, Partners: Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Mahakali– Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Qayamat Ki Raat, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram and many more.

The comments from the fans are delightful for sure, and as of now, there has been no announcement or confirmation of the cast. But fans are very excited to see who is going to be in the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Wow! Mythological show Srimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV

Nirbhay Wadhwa Swastik Productions Sony TV Srimad Ramayan Siddharth Kumar Tewary Rahul Kumar Tewary Sourabh Raj Jain Pooja Sharma Sumedh Mudgalkar Malika Singh Ramayan 2023 TellyChakkar Niketan Dheer Arav Chowdhary and Shilpa Agnihotri
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 19:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Mahabharat’s Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in for Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan!
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the...
OMG! Kasturi urges Satya to take revenge against Arya, latter lands in a difficult situation
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by TV actor Sheezan Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR...
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik, the famous fitness influencer actress and model, is always remembered for her presence in the...
Kavya: OMG! Kavya confronts Adhiraj when her father gets arrested, blames him and Giriraj for the consequences
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has done an array of roles and can be...
Recent Stories
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
Latest Video
Related Stories
SHEEZAN KHAN
Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case
Nakuul Mehta
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif
Aly Goni
Bromance Goals! Aly Goni wishes his 'First Best Friend' in Mumbai Arjit Taneja on his birthday
Meenakshi
Exclusive! I will be glad if my character turns entirely negative: Meenakshi Chugh on her experience shooting for Imlie
ISHA MALVIYA
What! Did Isha Malviya's mother blackmail Samarth Jurel against revealing about his relationship with her daughter on Bigg Boss 17?