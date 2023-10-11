Exclusive! Mahabharat’s Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in for Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan!

MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas. He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, and many more.

Sony Entertainment Television has exciting news for its audience with the announcement of a forthcoming mythological show, titled Srimad Ramayan, produced by Swastik Productions.

The production house recently put out a teaser trailer for the show, which looked incredible, and very surely became very popular with the fans.

As per reports, Niketan Dheer, Arav Chowdhary, and Shilpa Agnihotri have all been finalized to play pivotal roles in the show.

As per sources, Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa has been roped in for the show. He will be seen playing the role of Hanuman in the show.

Nirbhay is a well-known actor who has been a part of TV shows like Mahabharat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Tenali Rama, Partners: Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Mahakali– Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Qayamat Ki Raat, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram and many more.

The comments from the fans are delightful for sure, and as of now, there has been no announcement or confirmation of the cast. But fans are very excited to see who is going to be in the show.

