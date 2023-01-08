Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur roped in for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv?

Mahesh Thakur is one of the most celebrated actors of television and as per sources, he has been roped in for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv
Mahesh Thakur

These days television is launching many new shows that are coming in with new concepts and exciting storylines.

Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment is one of the most successful production houses where they have produced many successful shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc.

As per sources, Mahesh Thakur has been roped in for the upcoming show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Mahesh Thakur is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and he has been around for more than two decades.

He is best known for his roles in Swabhimaan, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Shararat, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Sasural Genda Phool, Dil Boley Oberoi, Udaan etc.

He has also been a part of successful movies like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Bluffmaster, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Aashiqui 2, Velle, Selfiee etc.

The show will be aired on Sab Tv and currently, it’s in the pre–production stage.

It has been quite some time that Mahesh hasn’t worked in a serial on television and it will be interesting to see him on the show.

Are you excited to see Mahesh in the serial?

Do let us know in the comments below.

