Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur talks about his character in the upcoming show Aangan – Aapno Kaa and reveals what kind of father he is to his kids

MUMBAI: Mahesh Thakur is a huge name in the entertainment business and he has been around for more than three decades.

He has worked in many films, TV serials and web series. He has authored a book titled I-Quotes which was published in early 2021 by Popular Prakashan

He is best known for his roles in Tv serials like Tu Tu Main Main, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Ishqbaaaz, Faltu etc.

Mahesh has been part of many hindi movies like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Bluffmaster, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Aashiqui 2, Selfiee etc.

These days he is grabbing the headlines as he would be seen in Sony Sab’s show Aangan – Aapno Kaa where he would be essaying the character of Jaydev Sharma.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur roped in for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv?

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what about the character he would like to essay and what kind of a father he is to his sons.

How excited are you to play this new character?

I am very excited to play this character as it’s a very different character compared to what I have played so far. I have always played the father, one one daughter, then two in Saural Geenda Phool and now in Aangan Apno Ka I have three daughters but it’s a fun role and there are a lot of similarities between the character and my real life.

You have played all types of characters. Do you feel there is something still left to play?

Characters have been written and then they are offered to you and one evaluates them and then decides if they want to do the role or not. Let me tell you the role that I played in IshqBaaz was a challenging role because I hadn’t played a strict role and I did my job and then after that I did Faltu in which I turned into a strict father.

But in this show my character Jaideep is a very loving father and his background is very beautiful and has brought up the three kids very well and he is the mother as well as a father to his kids. He has so much love for his daughters and it’s a beautiful role to play.

How do you manage being a parent and a son?

For me my parents are at the utmost priority, cause if they wouldn’t be there I wouldn’t be here and I want to keep them happy no matter what and as a father I want to give all that I have learnt to my children and the life experiences so that their life is easy and how much they would grasp it depends on them.

What kind of a father are you in real life?

I am not at all a strict father. I am a very chilled out dad, you can ask my sons too.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Mahesh once again in the role of a father on screen.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! TV actor Mahesh Thakur takes legal step after he has been duped of Rs 5.14 crores, details inside