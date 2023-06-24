Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Anushka Merchande aka Chavvi on the show going off-air, “I got to learn so much from Shweta mam Manav sir they are truly the gems..”!

It is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.
Anushka Merchande

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.

With Shweta Gulati, Anushka Merchande, Garvita Sadhwani, Dhwani Gori, And Shruti Chaudhary playing very pivotal roles in the show.

Recently, reports have been going around that the show is going off-air, and that Arjun Bijlani’s new show will take over its time slot.

For a while, the actors had not commented on the show wrapping up, but recently it was confirmed that the show would be going off-air. The actors had a wrap-up party on the sets as well.

TellyChakkar reached out to Actor Anushka Merchande, who plays the role of Chavvi on the show, to talk about the show ending and she had this to say, “The show was made with so much love, we all worked so hard from 6 am shifts till 11 at night it was indeed a beautiful journey.. I got to learn so much from Shweta mam Manav sir they are truly the gems who support you and guide you through every scene. I’m so grateful to have worked with this talented bunch of cast and crew. Only love and gratitude in my heart”

We know that fans of the show will definitely miss the actors and the show.

