Exclusive! Main Mayke Chali Jaungi’s Prem Gulati roped in for Subhash Ghai’s Jaanaki on Doordarshan!

Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show 'Jaanaki'.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 18:01
Prem Gulati

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show 'Jaanaki'. 

The show is a daily soap revolving around women's empowerment and is supposed to go on air soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Eshaan Khan to enter DD's show Swaraj

Subhash Ghai will work in the capacity of a producer on the show and the shooting for its 208 episodes will start this month.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the show. 

As per sources, Actor Prem Gulati, who is a seasoned, and veteran actor will be seen as a part of the show Janaki on Doordarshan.

Prem Gulati has been seen in shows like Main Mayke Chali jaaungi, Vani Rani TV, the Bollywood movie Holiday, and more.

The show will air on Doordarshan and is set to go on air soon.

A Mukta Arts presentation, 'Jaanaki' is written by Jainesh Ezardar, Vandana Tiwari, and Rekha Babbal. Rutuja Kathe is the creative director and the show will be directed by Jignesh Vaishnav and Dharmesh, produced by Rahul Puri and associate producer Vishal Gandhi.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'

Prem Gulati 'Ram Lakhan Jaanaki Karz hero Taal Main Mayke Chali jaaungi Vani Rani TV Doordarshan TellyChakkar Mukta Arts DD National
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 18:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: OMG! Aageel to reveal Baalveer's truth to Kashvi
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Exclusive! Gullak season 4 will be releasing on this month of 2024?
MUMBAI:  Indeed one of the most loved OTT shows is Gullak coming from Sony LIV. The show was immensely loved for its...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Elvish's dad refuses to give him any outside information, saying, "Idhar ki baat kar, bahar ka tera bapu dekh lega"
MUMBAI:  During a heartwarming bonding moment with his father, Elvish asks about everything outside. In response, his...
Vanshaj: Oh no! Bhanu ignores Yuvika and performs Aarti
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
New OTT Releases and More: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Choona, Dayaa, Kutch Express and more
MUMBAI:  Get ready for an exciting entertainment extravaganza in the first week of August 2023! Top OTT platforms like...
Finally! Trailer of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be out tomorrow, here are some changes suggested by CBFC in the film
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, which is scheduled to release on August 11, has been in the headlines for a long...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Finally! Trailer of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be out tomorrow, here are some changes suggested by CBFC in the film
Latest Video
Related Stories
SURBHI JYOTI
Wow! Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri to take their relationship to the next level? Read to know more
Vidisha
Exclusive! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre to go on a break, and return after a month! Read for Full Scoop!
Dipika
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar reveals who her son Ruhaan looks like; her or Shoaib Ibrahim?
Rubina
Really! Abhinav Shukla finally breaks silence on wife Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors
Gautam rode
Sweet! Pankhuri Awasthi shares delightful pictures with her twin babies and hubby Gautam Rode, fans react
Sati
COLORS' 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav introduces Siddhant Issar as Tarkasur, the Ambitious Demon King