Exclusive: Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali bags Shagun Pandey – Shruti Choudhary starrer Mere Baam Thanedaar

Maitri will be seen in the character of Divya, who will be the lead heroine’s best friend. She will be seen as an ambitious woman who would want to achieve something in life and will be seen in positive light.
Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering latest information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

We are back once again with an exclusive news from the den of TellyChakkar. It has already been reported that Shashi Sumeet Productions is launching a new show on Colors titled Mera Balam Thanedaar. (Also Read: Breaking! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Shruti Choudhary bags the lead role in Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey! )

Meet actor Shagun Pandey has been roped in to play the male lead of the show. We also reported that Shruti Choudhary will be seen as the female lead of the show.

Shagun Pandey made his debut in the entertainment industry with Santoshi Maa post which he was seen in other popular daily soaps in the likes of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. Shruti, on the other hand, is seen in Aparajita, Paapnaashini Ganga and Ishq Next Door among others.

Now, according to the latest information coming to our news desk is that Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. She will be seen in the character of Divya, who will be the lead heroine’s best friend. She will be seen as an ambitious woman who would want to achieve something in life and will be seen in positive light.  

Maitri, in the past has been seen in Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali by Rajshri Productions and a few commercials. (Also Read: Exclusive! Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was the first show after Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor: Amrapali Gupta)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

