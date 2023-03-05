EXCLUSIVE! Maleeka R Ghai on her character ACP Durga in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: She is sarcastic and extremely sharp-minded, I am loving to play this role

MUMBAI :Maleeka R Ghai who has proved her mettle in acting in different characters, is once again back with a bang in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The actress is seen in a very different avatar and fans are super excited for her journey.

Maleeka is seen as ACP Durga in the show has come to help Dev and his family from Amba.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maleeka who spoke in length about her character and much more.

Spilling beans on her character, she said, "I am playing the role of ACP Durga in the show. She is like a God-sent angel for Dev and his family from Amba. Durga is coming to teach Amba a lesson."

Maleeka further added, "ACP Durga is very strict and a very honest police officer. She believes in the scriptures and also loves to talk about them. She is extremely sarcastic, has that attitude and is very strict in nature. There are many shades to play and I am really enjoying playing this character. After playing Jhilmil in Rajjo, this is a very different character. I found this role very different, hence I took up this opportunity."

She continued, "Durga always talks about justice and believes in truth. She is a terror for criminals. She is extremely sharp-minded and intelligent. Durga has come to know how smart Amba is and she has prepped herself to deal with her."

Maleeka revealed what made her take up this role and said, "My forte is very different and this is not what I generally do on-screen. But this character seemed extremely challenging so I am enjoying it. I try to explore myself with different characters."

Till now, Amba was giving a hard time to everyone in the show but with Durga's entry, Amba is the one who is getting a hard time.

The actress further revealed that the viewers are loving her in this role and the feedback is quite positive. They are enjoying this character.

Dev's family follows a Goddess and so does Durga. So, this one connection between both of them is shown in the show.

It will be interesting to see how Durga comes to Dev and his family's rescue and how she will expose Amba.

Before Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Maleeka was seen in Star Plus' Rajjo.

