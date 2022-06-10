Exclusive! Mana Singh Parmar talks about how he bagged the show 'Sherdil Shergill' and reveals the reason why he said YES to the show

MUMBAI : Mana Singh Parmar is a known actor in the television industry.

He is best known for his roles in shows like Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki, Swami Ramdev Ek Sangharsh etc.

His upcoming project is Nepotism and Justice where the actor would be playing pivotal roles.

Mana would be seen in Colors' show Sherdil Shergill where he is playing a supporting character.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how he bagged the show and what was the reason he said 'Yes' to the show and much more.

How did your journey as an actor begin?

I wanted to become a scientist and wanted to go to NASA. I am the youngest among my siblings so their career was important since they were older to me. So my brother wanted to become an actor so I got inspired by him and came down to Mumbai to become an actor.

How did you bag your first project as an actor?

My first show was Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji and it was a one-day cameo tole in the show in 2019. I had given the auditione for the role and then they liked me and I shot for the show.

How did you bag your new show Sherdil Shergill?

In the casting team, I knew some people and they sent my audition ahead tand he channel selected me for the role and that’s how I came on board.

When you were offered the role what was the one thing that made you say 'Yes' to the role?

Earlier, I was a part of a show produced by Rashmi Sharma, similar to this character and even in Crime alert, I played such a character. So when they told me about the character which was so interesting and a bit comic, it became one of the reasons why I signed the show.

Well, the fans are definitely excited to see him Sherdil Shergill!

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

