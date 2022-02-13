EXCLUSIVE! 'Manan and I share the same mother tongue, we subconsciously keep talking in Kutchi' Mehul Nisar on Golu and Annu's much in buzz camaraderie in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's hearts, The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

Also read: Hilarious! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Goli Bua aka Delnaaz Irani and Chanchal Chacha aka Mehul Nisar will leave you in splits

Kabhi Kabhie's Golu chacha aka Mehul Nisar has been a prominent name in the industry, with the current show we see Golu and Annu's fun banter and a bond that we all would love to have with our uncles. We got in touch with him to know about his bond offscreen, his character and more:

Chanchal Chacha in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey has become one of the adored characters on screen, what makes you transform into the character?

Yes, Chanchal Chacha more popularly known as Golu chacha has become a very adorable character. And the credit goes to the makers and the creators because it is so well written. Golu is a very light-hearted person who loves food and tries to find a witty, funny moment in every situation at the same time emotionally very attached to each member of the family especially Annu. Transforming from Mehul to Golu is relatively easy for me because I am almost the same in real life.

Manan and your camaraderie is much in buzz, tell us something about it, How is it offsets?

I strongly believe that a lot of your offscreen chemistry and being together often transforms on-screen. Golu chacha and Annu, ie me and Manan have a lot of scenes in the show. We are good friends in real life also. We eat food together, we do a lot of Masti on sets together with other cast members, pull each other's legs and have a lot of fun. We are very comfortable being around each other without any pretence. And that is exactly what comes across on screen. Not to forget we share the same mother tongue Kutchi, we subconsciously speak in Kutchi in front of other people making them wonder what we are speaking.

What is the one thing that you really love about your character Golu chacha?

Like I already said that golu chacha is a lot like Mehul. But besides that, the way the creators and writers have written the character keeping a very fine balance between the comedy and the mature side of golu chacha is very credible. Golu chacha considers himself to be a part of the younger generation and heads the Golu gang. But at the same time being one of the elders, he is equally an important part of the decision making amongst the elders. And the same is so well thought of and written by the creatives.

