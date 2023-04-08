EXCLUSIVE! Manasi Salvi on taking up Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show is deeply connected to Maharastrian roots and coming from the same background, I was happy that being working in a Hindi serial, I would get a chance to say a few Marathi dialogue

MUMBAI: Actress Manasi Salvi is a well-known name in the showbiz world.

The stunning diva has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years and created a place for herself.

Manasi has been a part of several hit TV shows like Aashirwad, Kohi Apna Sa, Prratima, Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Doli Armaano Ki, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Woh Apna Sa, Balika Vadhu 2, and Junooniyatt among others.

After playing a variety of roles, Manasi is once again back with her new show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

While Manasi played an antagonist in Colors' show Junooniyatt, she is now seen in a completely positive character Isha Bhosale in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress is paired opposite Indraneel Bhattacharya in the popular drama series.

Manasi is seen as Shakti Arora aka Ishaan mother in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manasi who spoke about the show, her character and much more.

What were your thoughts when you were offered this character for Ghum? What made you say yes to this show?

For the past two years, Shaika Entertainment and I have been trying to work together. But due to some date commitments, we never got the opportunity to work. That's how it started and this time, it worked out. There were no initial thoughts.

Did you prepare for your character Isha before kickstarting the shoot? How did things work out for you for saying yes to this show?

The first thing that I liked about the show was that it airs on a prominent channel. The story is about a Marathi family where they speak certain lines in Marathi. Basically, they are deeply connected to the Maharastrian roots. Since I am also a Maharastrian, that is something I always used to like about the show. It is more Marathi-oriented. So, when the role came to me, I was happy that being working in a Hindi serial, I would get a chance to say a few Marathi dialogues. That was the first catchpoint.

Secondly, Ghum in itself is a brand. So, it's nicer to be associated with a brand.

Thirdly, I was offered the role of a teacher. That is something so amazing. I couldn't have asked for more.

My character Isha is a strong independent woman who is on her own. She is very ambitious. The entire package of my character is very good.

I am always concerned about three things. One is the role, the economics attached to it and the location. Luckily all the three things worked out for me. Everything else was great.

