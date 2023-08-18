EXCLUSIVE! Manasi Salvi on working with Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora: My equation with Bhavika is same as Isha-Savi in the show, Shakti is a warm-hearted guy and his best quality is that he will crack humour with a straight face

MUMBAI: Manasi Salvi is impressing one and all with her amazing performance as Isha Bhosle in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin.

The actress is shown as Shantanu Bhosle's wife whose character is played by actor Aarya Bhatta.

The viewers have seen how Shantanu and Isha have a back story and are living separately for years.

Fans have loved how Manasi's character has turned out to be so far and they are looking forward to it.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Manasi opened up on her shooting experience with Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and also spoke about the other cast and crew.

Talking about shooting with Bhavika who plays Savi, she said, ''She is such a good soul. Bhavika has an inbuilt bubbly energy. She comes on the set with lots of energy. Bhavika is the same as Savi. It is difficult for me to tune with new people I work with. It takes time as I am quite reserved. But when Bhavika came to the set, she was so bubbly, charming. She did not say hello and directly hugged me. The relationship which Isha and Savi have on-screen, it's the same that we have off-screen. It is a good give and take when I shoot with Bhavika. It is a very natural relationship.''

Talking about performing scenes with Shakti, Manasi said, ''Shakti is shown a bit strict in the show but in real life, he is a very warm-hearted fellow. He speaks very cut-to-cut. His best quality is that he will crack humour with a straight face. It's a different bond with him.''

Talking about other star cast as well, she said, ''We have such a wonderful star cast. I have known Nimai Bali for a very long time. Whatever actors I have worked with have been amazing people both on and off-screen. Everyone has their own personality that they have given to their characters. I am very happy that our directors about whom we talk very less but they all are so good. A show has done quite well for almost 2 and a half years. We are newcomers and there are chances that we might get bullied or given a cold shoulder. But that's not the case. They have kept a new approach towards the new story. It is easier for us to be a part of this journey.''

