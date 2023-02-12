Exclusive! Manav Gohil is my go-to person on the sets of Dabangii: Yashashri Masurkar on shooting with her co-actors

MUMBAI: Dabangii is one of the most popular shows on television today.

The show stars Sai Deodhar, Aamir Dalvi and Maahi Bhadra in titular roles. Yashashri Masurkar is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared some interesting details about playing a mother and her bond with co-actor Manav Gohil. (Also Read: Dabangii: Oh No! Kasturi harbors a sinister plan)

Yashashri shared, “I feel that an actor has no age when it comes to playing characters. I belong to the era of the 90’s where I saw Anupam Kher do his first movie in which he played a character which was way more than his age. Today, if I have to pick between doing films like Neena Gupta and Deepika Padukone, I would choose Neena Gupta for the kind of work she has done and the way she has contributed in the industry. Age has now become universal.”

She added, “An actor plays many characters in a lifetime and there are a few characters which become a part of your life as you relate to them very well. My character Bela is very patient and the way she loves cares and is affectionate towards people is amazing. I am not like this at all in real life and would give it back to a person then and there.”

Speaking about her bond with Manav Gohil, Yashashri expressed, “I thoroughly enjoy shooting with Manav and we often practice scenes together. He is my go-to person on the sets of the show.”

