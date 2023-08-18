Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare are two very popular names in television personalities and they have a massive fan following.

Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT where she emerged as the second runner-up of the show and her game was loved by the audience.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss she has been offered a lot of shows and has been very selective in her next project.

On the other hand, Shiv rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 where he was the winner of the show and in Bigg Boss Season 16 where he emerged as the first runner up.

He was one of the members of the Mandali group which was formed by Sajid Khan, his friendship with Abdu and Mc Stan was loved by the audience.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

As per sources, Shiv and Manisha will be coming for a project together though there is no confirmation on the same.

This will be the first time the audience will be getting to see the two of them together in a project and are excited to see them together.

Well, there is no doubt it will be eye pleasing to see them together.

