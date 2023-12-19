Exclusive: Mann Ati Sundar actress Tanishq Seth opens up on fat-shaming; says ‘Why can’t a lead actress be fat? This is basically because of our mentality’

MUMBAI: Mann Ati Sundar is a fairly new presentation on Dangal TV which stars Manan Joshi and Tanishq Seth in the leading roles.

The show is about how a girl hopes to find a partner who does not judge her by her outward appearance and looks at inner love and beauty. Tanishq, who plays a pivotal role in the show indulged in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar where she spoke at length about her character and the X factor which makes her character stand out that she likes the most. (Also Read: Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Manan Joshi)

Tanishq shared, “I am really enjoying this space and this show is nothing like a regular daily soap. This is my first show and I am enjoying shooting for the show. The concept of the show is also very nice of how a fat girl falls in love with a very nice guy. What I like about this character is that she finds hope even in negativity. Whenever someone needs help she is there like a ray of sunshine.”

When asked about the one thing he would like to change in her character, Tanishq added, “I really feel that Radhika should take a stand for herself against the people who judge her wrongly.”

We also questioned Tanishq on the trolls and body shaming that people go through.

Tanishq said, “This I have seen happens in India more often and it is basically because of our mentality. I have seen this in my own industry also. If a person is talented and has a good heart, it is not necessary that a lead actress has to have an hour glass figure or has to be thin, prim and proper.”

Finally bidding adieu, Tanishq mentioned about her association with Dangal TV, she expressed, “Dangal TV has some very good shows and they always have a new story, so it is always going to be a pleasure working on distinguished concepts.” (Also Read: Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Manan Joshi)

Well said Tanishq!