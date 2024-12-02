Exclusive! Mannara Chopra talks about the fiasco between Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui; reveals memories from her upcoming project

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this is because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals that she came in top three without the help of Munawar Faruqui talks about defeating Ankita Lokhande and thanked Priyanka Chopra for supporting her)

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what are her memories from her upcoming project and what she thinks about the Elvish and Munawar fiasco.

How was your experience of working with Abhishek? tell me something about the #hashtag #AbhiNara?

I am very excited about the upcoming project as well as our hashtag #AbhiNara trending on social media it’s nice that even I have seen I am trending on social media. I really had a lot of fun shooting with Abhishek and we always spoke about Punjab since we both are Punjabis imagine our first project was also shot there and it was the best there.

What are your memories from shooting in Chandigarh?

A lot of my cousins had come from Ambala as we belong from there and I went to the Gurdwara and these were some moments. While shooting, it was a lot of fun especially since the Tea reel had gone viral and it was fun and memorable.

What do you have to say about the fiasco between Elvish and Munawar?

Elvish is very sweet and I spoke to him on sets. We had a conversation and I look forward to meeting him.

When you got the project with Abhishek did any of the contestants message you?

Actually, I am meeting all the contestants right now and we shot everything back to back and many contestants congratulated me Munawar also messaged Abhishek and we were in touch.

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara has become a household name today and soon she will be seen in a movie together.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals that she came in top three without the help of Munawar Faruqui talks about defeating Ankita Lokhande and thanked Priyanka Chopra for supporting her)