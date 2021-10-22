EXCLUSIVE! Mayank Arora OPENS UP on playing Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

Well, Mayank Arora will be playing the character of cute Kairav after the leap. We rang the actor and asked him about his experience playing the most adored character in the show.

Talking about the character, how was it wearing the shoes of the most adored character? Will we see any hint from the previous character?

I am very excited right now, it is a very important show and role so yes I am waiting to play the character on screen and bring life to it. Yes, there are a lot of things that will remind you of younger Kairav, can't reveal much but yes, it will be a treat to watch.

Who has been your favourite character or co-star from the show?

Swati Chitnisji, my great-grandmother, she is an adorable person. I love doing scenes with her already. She is a very caring and loving co-star on the sets.

Talking about the bond, how has it been with Pranali and Karishma?

We are playing the siblings on-screen and the band is indeed adorable, it feels like I am working as a family so yes, you will soon see the same chemistry as it is off-screen.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.