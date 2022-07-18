EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Kajaria ENTERS Dangal Tv's Shubh Shagun

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:14
Mehul Kajaria

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and exits are happening in various TV shows. Apart from this, various TV shows are also being launched on different channels. Dangal TV has launched another show today which is titled Shubh Shagun.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Garima Dixit roped in for Dangal TV's Shubh Shagun

The show stars Krishna Mukherjee and Shehzadaa Dhami in the lead roles. Well, a lot of well-known actors are a part of the show.

We had exclusively updated that Anuradha Kanabar has been roped in for Dangal TV’s – Shubh Shagun wherein it is believed that he will be playing the role of a parallel lead.

Also read: Vandana Vithlani joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Shubh Shagun'

Now, the breaking news is that Mehul Kajaria is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be discussed. 

Shubh Shagun also stars Vandana Vithlani, Chetan Hansraj, Smita Dongre, Kajal Chauhan, Kajol Srivastava, and Abhitesh Dwivedi, among others in pivotal roles.

We are excited to see what the actress has to portray in the show. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 
 

