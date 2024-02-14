EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of information from the world of television.

Parineeti on Colors is set to introduce a 360 degree plot twist to the show.

The viewers will be introduced to some edge of the seat drama as there is a new actor set to enter the show.

We are talking about Jeevansh Chadha who was a part of daily soaps like Yeh Hai Chahatein where he appeared as an antagonist and Mera Balam Thanedaar which features Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the leading roles.

Jeevansh will be seen as the parallel lead in the show.

Credible sources from the set inform us that Jeevansh will be seen in the parallel lead and will be entering as a businessman from London who will fall head over heels in love with Neeti on his first sight itself.

We tried contacting Jeevansh for a confirmation on the news but he was unavailable for comment.

