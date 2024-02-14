EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:32
Jeevansh Chadha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of information from the world of television.

We have been striving hard to bring to our readers exclusive information about the on-goings of the entertainment industry and while our scribes were busy fishing for some fresh pieces of news, a credible source informed us that Parineeti on Colors is set to introduce a 360 degree plot twist to the show. (Also Read: Exclusive! I share a good bond with Astha Choudhary and Shruti Choudhary: Jeevansh Choudhary on shooting for Colors’ Meri Balam Thanedaar)

The viewers will be introduced to some edge of the seat drama as there is a new actor set to enter the show.

We are talking about Jeevansh Chadha who was a part of daily soaps like Yeh Hai Chahatein where he appeared as an antagonist and Mera Balam Thanedaar which features Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the leading roles.

Jeevansh will be seen as the parallel lead in the show.

Credible sources from the set inform us that Jeevansh will be seen in the parallel lead and will be entering as a businessman from London who will fall head over heels in love with Neeti on his first sight itself.

We tried contacting Jeevansh for a confirmation on the news but he was unavailable for comment. (Also Read: WOW! Dangal TV's Ranju Ki Betiyan lead actor Jeevansh Chadha and actress Kajal Chouhan to come together for THIS project )

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:32

