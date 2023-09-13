Exclusive! Mere Sai Actress Pooja Dixit to enter Star Plus’ Imlie

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own.

But the new season of Imlie, with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leads, will be different from the previous stories, and the new season went on air from 11th September.

As per sources, Actress Pooja Dixit is all set to enter the Star Plus, show Imlie, which has now taken a new leap.

She will be seen playing the role of Manno in the show. Pooja is known for her roles in shows like Mere Sai, Chhoti Bahu, Mere Angne Mein and more. She has also been featured in projects like, Kitaab, Upansyaas and more.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update about Sanket Choukse, Asma Badar, Mohit Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Mamtha Luthra, Alaok Kapoor, and more joining the show post leap.

