OMG! As Imlie heads towards another Generation leap, fans still root for Sumbul, and call her version the best! Check out the reactions here!

Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Chini were all grown up.
Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and always does well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. 

What started with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Fahmaan Khan has seen a second season bringing fresh air and a barrage of new actors.

Now after Megha Chakraborty, Karanvir Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor have been on a whole whirlwind journey of their own, the show is taking yet another leap.

And even though the show has done well with the ratings, with three distinct actresses taking up the role of Imlie, loyal and devoted fans of the show, have compared the three and while each season brings in a new audience, the ones who have been watching since season one, stand by Sumbul Touqueer Khan and believe that no matter what happens in the show, Sumbul’s portrayal of Imlie remains the best and they flooded the comment section with the reactions, check it out:

Well, while fans might always be in love with Sumbul’s Imlie, they have also shown a lot of love to the second generation and we will have to wait and see what their reaction is to the third generation leap.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

