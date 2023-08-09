Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 Actor Sanket Choukse roped in for Star Plus’s Imlie post leap!

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 14:39
Sanket Choukse

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own. 

But the new season of Imlie, with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leads, will be different from the previous stories. 

ALSO READ: Wonderful! Karan Vohra names his twin sons as AryaVeer and AkshVeer

We have always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest updates from all your favorite TV Shows.

TellyChakkar has yet another exclusive update from Imlie.

As per sources, Sanket Choukse, has been seen performing in shows like Naagin 6, Savdhaan India, Durga Mata ki Chaya, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, and more.

He will seen playing the role of Asma Badar’s husband and the brother-in-law to Sai Ketan’s character. 

We previously gave you an update about Asma Badar joining the show, and since then we have learned a new update that, Asma will be seen playing the negative lead in the show.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update about Asma Badar, Mohit Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Mamtha Luthra, Alaok Kapoor, and more joining the show post leap. 

Are you looking forward to seeing a new generation on the show?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Imlie: Dangerous! Atharva and Imlie’s happiness only lives for short time, face another deadly trouble

Sanket Choukse Mohit Sharma Karishma Jain Mamta Luthra Asma Badar Adrija Roy Gul Khan Four Lions Productions Chini Imlie Imlie 2 Imlie Star plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 14:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has brought the massiest entertainer for fans with Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi called...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Zain Imam to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Faltu which was launched last year recently went off-air. The show starred Niharika Chouksey...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Mirza’s entry brings havoc in Angad’s life
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Box office! Jawan shatters all previous box office records, becomes highest opener in Indian cinema beating Pathaan
MUMBAI: It is the Jawan fever all over and the movie is getting a very big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience. The...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan be able to save Radha from her death sentence?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has...
Recent Stories
SHAH RUKH KHAN
What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what
Latest Video
Related Stories
Zain Imam
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Zain Imam to participate in the show?
Aakash Ahuja
EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan be able to save Radha from her death sentence?
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
CONFIRMED! Kaveri Priyam not to be a part of Star Plus' show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation About His Return in new season of “Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Lagu”
Prachi Hadda
EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Hadda spills beans on her character transformation in Teri Meri Doriyaann, says, ''From the wrestler mode, she will be in a girlish mode and might fall in love''