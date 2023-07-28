Wonderful! Karan Vohra names his twin sons as AryaVeer and AkshVeer

Actor Karan Vohra joins the league of celebrities who have recently became parents. The Imlie star previously announced that his wife and he are pregnant with twins and the industry joined in jubilation to celebrate the news.
Karan Vohra

Karan is one of the most handsome hunks of TV and with his talent, he is now working on Imlie as a lead, alongside Megha Chakraborty.

The Imlie actor's happiness knows no bounds as he is blessed with twin baby boys. Currently, it is revealed that the names of his sons have been decided.

Karan Vohra names his twin baby boys as AryaVeer and AkshVeer.

Congratulations are in order for him and his wife Bella, who are now on their exciting journey of parenthood.

