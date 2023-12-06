Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Vikas Singh Rajput to enter Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai!

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 15:45
Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai

MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Aetashaa Sansgiri plays the lead role of Ahliya Bai Holkar. And Gaurav Amlani stars in a pivotal role.The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar: The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.

ALSO READ: On Ahilyabai Holkar’s Jayanti, Actor Aetashaa Sansgiri says “I am continually inspired by the extraordinary story of this legendary queen”

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

Now, since Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment, we bring you another exciting update straight from your favorite shows.


As per sources, Vikas Singh Rajput, who was previoulsy seen in the show Mere Sai,  will soon enter the show as Yashwant Rao.

Vikash Singh Rajput has previously been a part of shows like Mere Sai, where he played a very pivotal role, and he also been a part of a web series like UP 65 which was recently released.

Earlier the role of Yashwant Rao was played by Aman Jaiswal.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Vikas Singh Rajput ENTERS Sony TV's Mere Sai

 

 

Vikas Singh Rajput Mere Sai Aetashaa Sansgiri Choti Malkin Gaurav Amlani Ahilya Bai Punyashlok Ahilyabai Ahilyabai Khanderao Parvati Muktabai MaleraoAetasha Sansgiri Sony TV TellyChakkar Krish Chauhan Zeel Thakkar
Like
2
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Karan Johar to start shooting for new season of Koffee With Karan soon
MUMBAI :Koffee With Karan season 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last year. At the finale of the episode of the season,...
Wow! Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda’s The Archies new poster unveiled
MUMBAI :Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya...
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on grade system in Bollywood, "I don't know why it exists"
MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian entertainment industry who has proven...
Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Vikas Singh Rajput to enter Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai!
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.Aetashaa Sansgiri plays...
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Veteran actress Aruna Irani to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Drama Alert! Sahiba tells Angad that she regrets their marriage!
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on grade system in Bollywood, "I don't know why it exists"
Latest Video
Related Stories
India’s Best Dancer
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Veteran actress Aruna Irani to grace the upcoming episode
television shows
WOW! These middle-aged actors played lead roles in popular television shows and left everyone impressed
television
Will Shubham Chaudhary emerge triumphant, becoming the first-ever hearing-impaired contestant on MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand? Read to know!
Kajal Chauhan
Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat's popular show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' speaks about the upcoming leap in the storyline
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are ecstatic as their show Bhagya Lakshmi completed 600 episodes
Zaan Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye fame Zaan Khan to enter Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai