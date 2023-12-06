Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Vikas Singh Rajput to enter Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai!

MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Aetashaa Sansgiri plays the lead role of Ahliya Bai Holkar. And Gaurav Amlani stars in a pivotal role.The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar: The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

As per sources, Vikas Singh Rajput, who was previoulsy seen in the show Mere Sai, will soon enter the show as Yashwant Rao.

Vikash Singh Rajput has previously been a part of shows like Mere Sai, where he played a very pivotal role, and he also been a part of a web series like UP 65 which was recently released.

Earlier the role of Yashwant Rao was played by Aman Jaiswal.

