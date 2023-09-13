Exclusive! Meri Durga Actor Raquib Arshad to enter Star Plus’s Imlie!

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 13:12
Raquib Arshad

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own. 

But the new season of Imlie, with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leads, will be different from the previous stories, and the new season went on air from 11th September. 

ALSO READ: OMG! As Imlie heads towards another generation leap, fans still root for Sumbul and call her version the best, check out the reactions here

We have always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest updates from all your favorite TV Shows.

TellyChakkar has yet another exclusive update from Imlie.

As per sources, Actor Raquib Arshad is all set to enter the show as Imlie’s best friend Bunty.

Raquib has previously been a part of shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Meri Durga and he has also been a part of a movie called Lohardaga.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update about Sanket Choukse, Asma Badar, Mohit Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Mamtha Luthra, Alaok Kapoor, and more joining the show post leap. 

Are you looking forward to seeing a new generation on the show?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Imlie: Leap Story! New Imlie enters the frame, gets controlled by another lady

Raquib Arshad Sanket Choukse Mohit Sharma Karishma Jain Mamta Luthra Asma Badar Adrija Roy Gul Khan Four Lions Productions Imlie Star plus Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Star Plus Chini TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 13:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sorrows! Angad crushed in pain, Seerat comes to take advantage of the situation
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Kanan A Malhotra plays Tabla for an upcoming episode in Punyashlok Ahilyabai, reveals being graduated in playing the instrument.
MUMBAI: Actor Kanan A Malhotra, who currently essays the role of Gunojirao in historical TV drama, 'Punyashlok...
EXCLUSIVE! The Raikar Case actor Prakash Ramchandani roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie Season 3
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We have always been at the...
Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee
MUMBAI: Actress Pavleen Gujral has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Exclusive! Meri Durga Actor Raquib Arshad to enter Star Plus’s Imlie!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.Imlie is one of the top...
Really! Manisha Rani’s grandmother selects a groom for her? Find out if its Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan or Tony Kakkar
MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Recent Stories
Pavleen Gujral
Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kanan A Malhotra
Kanan A Malhotra plays Tabla for an upcoming episode in Punyashlok Ahilyabai, reveals being graduated in playing the instrument.
Prakash
EXCLUSIVE! The Raikar Case actor Prakash Ramchandani roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie Season 3
Abhishek Nigam
Happy Birthday Abhishek Nigam: Here’s all you need to know about the Ali Baba Ek Andaaz Undekha actor
Keh Doon Tumhein
OMG! With shows like Titli, Keh Doon Tumhein, and Saubhagyavati Bhavya 2, are anti-heroes shows back on TV?
Reyhna pandit
What! Kumkum Bhagya’s THIS well known actress confirms her exit from the show after nearly 3 years, Read on to know more
Sushant Singh
Sushant Singh dons a new look for the upcoming season of Savdhaan India